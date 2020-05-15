How many lockdown fines have been issued in your area?
Here are the total number of fines issued by police forces in England between March 27 and May 11 for alleged breaches of the coronavirus lockdown laws:
– Avon and Somerset: 300
– Bedfordshire: 292
– British Transport Police (BTP): 307
– Cambridgeshire: 120
– Cheshire: 166
– City of London: 64
– Cleveland: 280
Related videos
– Cumbria: 269
– Derbyshire: 219
– Devon and Cornwall: 799
– Dorset: 383
– Durham: 137
– Essex: 165
– Gloucestershire: 238
– Greater Manchester: 263
– Hampshire: 244
– Hertfordshire: 243
– Humberside: 103
– Kent: 117
– Lancashire: 736
– Leicestershire: 334
– Lincolnshire: 194
– Merseyside: 438
– Metropolitan: 906
– MoD Police: 27
– Norfolk: 320
– North Yorkshire: 843
– Northamptonshire: 347
– Northumbria: 206
– Nottinghamshire: 158
– South Yorkshire: 356
– Staffordshire: 52
– Suffolk: 246
– Surrey: 539
– Sussex: 655
– Thames Valley: 866
– Warwickshire: 31
– West Mercia: 150
– West Midlands: 405
– West Yorkshire: 758
– Wiltshire: 169
Total: 13,445
Number of fines issued by police forces in Wales in the same timeframe:
– BTP: 11
– Dyfed-Powys: 417
– Gwent: 71
– North Wales: 143
– South Wales: 157
Total: 799