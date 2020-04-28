House-to-house inquiries as probe into death of 88-year-old man continues

Police are conducting house-to-house inquiries as a lockdown murder investigation into the death of an 88-year-old man continues.

A section of the A25 near Godstone, Surrey, remains cordoned off with blue police tape as the probe continues.

Officers in nearby Knights Way were seen knocking on doors and speaking to residents on Tuesday morning, while others in white forensic suits were at the scene.

A heavy police presence remains in place at the scene around Bletchingley Road, more than 24 hours after authorities were first alerted.

Surrey Police officers were called to a residential address in the road just before 11am on Monday, after the man was found dead in a home.

The man has not yet been formally identified by police, who said on Monday night that a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death will take place in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Pirie, from the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, said on Monday: “The investigation is still in the early stages but we would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances of this man’s death.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time who are being supported by specialist officers.

“If you have any information which could help, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”