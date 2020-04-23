A hospital CEO has said he's received multiple death threats after allowing presenter Ross Kemp to film a documentary in the intensive care unit.

Joe Harrison, who's the boss at Milton Keynes University Hospital, added in a series of tweets he has had to report some of the incidents to the police.

He wrote: "Today I received a death threat as CEO. I have never been concerned about giving media access to the hospital I am privileged to lead, because I am proud of my staff & the care we provide. Today I worried. I guess that’s what these threats are designed to do.

"The threat came as a response to media access. I have reported 2 police I welcome debate & will listen to feedback on any issue. Threats like this aren’t debate. They are meant to frighten & control. I do not tolerate abuse & violence against NHS staff & I will call it out."

The documentary, Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline, was hit with backlash when it was announced as fans were angry Kemp and his crew would have a supply of Personal Protective Equipment.

After the criticism, Kemp made an appearance on Good Morning Britain to assure the public they replaced the equipment they used.

Mr. Harrison has nearly 30 years of experience in hospitals and is a board member on different research panels.

The director of corporate affairs at the hospital, Kate Jarman, also tweeted: "What @joehmk says - we have listened to all the feedback about this particular programme - positive & criticism, had a lot of debate & it’s informed decision-making.