Hospital bed sheets artwork unveiled as tribute to coronavirus victims

Coronavirus art tribute
Coronavirus art tribute - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
16:03pm, Sat 29 Aug 2020
An artist has unveiled an NHS-inspired installation made from hospital bed sheets as a memorial to those who have died in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Luke Jerram created the flag installation from 120 sheets.

In Memoriam “commemorates all the people we have lost and is also a tribute to all the NHS and key workers”, the artist said.

Luke Jerram's installation - (Copyright PA Wire)

“I’m hoping the artwork will help some people with the grieving process,” he added.

“There’s been a lot of grief. The country is in a grieving process. I’m hoping this artwork may be of use to people to contemplate the pandemic but also to help with the bereavement.”

Jerram said he bought the bed sheets – which resemble a medical cross logo from the air – and “stitched” them up.

In Memoriam on display at outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Woolwich Common in London before it moves to Norwich, Newbury and Bournemouth.

The work, “a memorial for quiet reflection”, has been unveiled as part of Greenwich And Docklands International Festival.

