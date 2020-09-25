Hospital admissions rise to highest level since June as Covid cases mount

Daily hospital admissions in England are at their highest in more than three months as coronavirus cases across the UK continue to rise, according to Government data.

As of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 6,874 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, the highest single-day figure of recorded coronavirus cases and taking the overall number of cases confirmed to 423,236.

It is the second consecutive day of the highest recorded case number.

The climbing case rates come as a further 314 people with Covid-19 were admitted to hospital on Wednesday in England.

HEALTH Coronavirus - (Copyright PA Graphics)

This is the first time that more than 300 patients have been admitted with the illness in England since June 22, and a rise of more than 45 on the previous day, when 268 were admitted.

A week previously, on September 16, 183 people across England were admitted to hospital.

Admissions are also increasing in Wales, where 94 people were admitted on Thursday, up from 42 the week before.

However, data for Wales includes both confirmed and suspected cases, whereas other nations only include those with a confirmed positive test result.

The latest available data in Scotland is from September 16, when 16 Covid patients were admitted to hospital.

As of Friday, a further 34 people across the UK had died within 28 days of receiving a positive test for Covid-19 but this figure does not include deaths in Scotland, due to a technical issue.

This brings the UK total to 41,936.

There was a message on Friday’s dashboard which read: “Due to a power outage at National Records of Scotland we have not been able to update the deaths figures for Scotland.”

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 57,600 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Professor Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England, has previously said rising figures are a “stark warning”.

She said on Thursday: “Positivity rates are rising across all age groups and we’re continuing to see spikes in rates of admission to hospital and critical care.

“We must all follow the new measures that have been brought in to help control the virus and download the new NHS Covid-19 App which is the fastest way of knowing when you’re at risk.”