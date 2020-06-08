Horse freed from riverbank by firefighters and a farmer

Horse stuck in riverbank - (Copyright PA Media)
By The Newsroom
19:00pm, Mon 08 Jun 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A farmer has helped firefighters to rescue a horse after it got stuck on a riverbank on Monday.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) teams used a harness to rescue the animal from a riverbank in Nun Monkton, and a farmer helped with a telehandler – a type of forklift truck.

Crews from Acomb and Ripon fire stations, who are specially trained in large animal rescues, were called to reports of a distressed horse at 9.00am on Monday.

A vet was also called to sedate the horse, and the firefighters rescued it by 11.40am.

The horse was checked over by the vet afterwards and NYFRS said it was unharmed.

Sign up to our newsletter