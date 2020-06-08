Horse freed from riverbank by firefighters and a farmer
19:00pm, Mon 08 Jun 2020
A farmer has helped firefighters to rescue a horse after it got stuck on a riverbank on Monday.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) teams used a harness to rescue the animal from a riverbank in Nun Monkton, and a farmer helped with a telehandler – a type of forklift truck.
Crews from Acomb and Ripon fire stations, who are specially trained in large animal rescues, were called to reports of a distressed horse at 9.00am on Monday.
A vet was also called to sedate the horse, and the firefighters rescued it by 11.40am.
The horse was checked over by the vet afterwards and NYFRS said it was unharmed.