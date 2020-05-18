‘High chance’ of coronavirus vaccine being developed, expert says

Researchers in the UK are not able to agree on when they think a coronavirus vaccine will be available, but they seem optimistic that one will be developed.

A University of Oxford team is currently testing a vaccine candidate in humans, while another group from Imperial College London are expected to start human trials next month.

If Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate proves successful, then up to 30 million doses for the UK could be available by September, the Government has said.

I think we have a very high chance of seeing a number of vaccines that work

However, Professor Robin Shattock, head of mucosal infection and immunity at Imperial College London, said he thought a vaccine was not likely to be widely available until next year.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think we have a very high chance of seeing a number of vaccines that work because we know a lot about this target and I think there’s good scientific rationale to say it’s not such a hard target as others.

“My gut feeling is that we will start to see a number of candidates coming through with good evidence early towards next year – possibly something this year – but they won’t be readily available for wide scale use into the beginning of next year as the kind of most optimistic estimation.”

Prof Shattock explained that there is a difference between having the systems in place to produce a vaccine once one is developed, and having the data that proves the vaccine actually works.

He said there is no certainty a vaccine will be created, but added: “It is important not to have a false expectation that it’s just around the corner. It may be longer than any of us would want to think.”

But Prof Shattock went on to say: “Obviously there could be some success, we could see some things working earlier if we get the numbers, and the AstraZeneca approach is preparing for that success.”

Oxford have signed a global licensing agreement with AstraZeneca which could see it supply 100 million doses of a vaccine – with 30 million going to the UK – as soon as September, if one has been found by then.