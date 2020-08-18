Hay bale superheroes pay tribute to NHS workers during pandemic

A group of hay bale superheroes have formed an unusual tribute to frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland.

Masked marvels Spider-Man, Batman, Superwoman, Iron Man, Wonder Woman and Captain America are attracting visitors to a Co Tyrone field.

Superhero hay bales - (Copyright PA Wire )

They were created by the Two Castles Community Association near Newtownstewart.

Landowner John Gallagher said: “Every year we do a display for charity and it is always made out of the straw bales.

“In previous years we have done superheroes, teddy bear picnics and so on.

Superhero hay bales - (Copyright PA Wire )

“There have been a lot of superheroes who stood up through lockdown.

“Everyday people – frontline workers, nurses, doctors, people in shops – to a large extent have put themselves at risk.

“We just consider them to be heroes so we have taken that theme on with this year’s display.”

Superhero hay bales - (Copyright PA Wire )

The attraction at the side of a busy road raises money for charity and promotes a community festival.

The superheroes are designed to be representative of every person’s weapons to fight coronavirus using social distancing, washing hands and wearing a face covering.

The 12ft hay figures, designed by Shauneen Kilpatrick, were constructed in a field off the Newtownstewart bypass.

Superhero hay bales - (Copyright PA Wire )

Kal-el Garritty, eight, said: “Spider-Man is amazing. Everything is amazing.”

His mother Carmel Nicholl said: “Even superheroes have to be safe.”