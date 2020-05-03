Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan is taking time away from the ITV show while he awaits test results for coronavirus.

The presenter, 55, began to feel unwell over the weekend and said he would stay away from the show ‘out of an abundance of caution’.

It comes three weeks after his co-host, Susanna Reid, self-isolated at her London home after a member of her household developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Morgan tweeted on Sunday night: 'UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I've had a test for COVID-19 and so won't be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow.'

The combative interviewer has been one of the fiercest interrogators of the Government over its handling of the crisis and in an article for MailOnline last week branded Prime Minister Boris Johnson's first press briefing back after fighting off Covid-19, 'complete and utter bulls**t'.