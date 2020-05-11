Harry’s message to young people during pandemic: This too shall pass

The Duke of Sussex has praised young people for surviving and thriving amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry delivered a video message to members of OnSide Youth Zones, saying of the situation: “This too shall pass.”

The charity provides state-of-the-art youth centres across the UK and during lockdown has been supporting more than 50,000 young people remotely via phone calls and over social media with digital and interactive content.

Introducing an online rerun of OnSide’s award ceremony from November, Harry said: “Hats off to every single one of you for surviving but also for thriving.

“These daily challenges that you guys are coming up against are unbelievable and so many people will never understand.

“But you guys have the strength to pull through and you have the support of the OnSide community, the OnSide family to help you through that process.

“I can only imagine the last six weeks has made it even more challenging.

“This too shall pass. And before you know it, you will be back together again, probably in a youth zone, running around having the best time ever.”

The duke, who is now living in Los Angeles, has stepped down as a senior working royal to pursue a life of financial and personal freedom away from the monarchy.

He delivered a speech and handed out accolades at the OnSide Awards last year at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

It was his final public appearance before a six-week break with the Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in Canada over Christmas, ahead of the Megxit crisis.