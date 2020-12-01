Harry offers sympathy to godmother’s family after her sudden death

The Duke of Sussex
The Duke of Sussex (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
12:50pm, Tue 01 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The Duke of Sussex has contacted the children of his godmother Lady Vestey to express his condolences after she died at the weekend.

Harry’s thoughts are said to be with the family of Celia Vestey, who died suddenly on Saturday aged 71, according to a death notice published in a national newspaper.

Lady Vestey was a close friend of the Queen and Prince of Wales and a member of their racing circle along with her husband Lord Vestey.

Harry pictured with father Charles and brother William during his Confirmation at Eton, and behind are his god parents Bryan Organ, Lady Sarah Chatto, Lady Vestey, Carolyn Bartholomew and Gerald Ward. PA (PA Media)

The death notice in the Daily Telegraph said she “died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday 28th November, aged 71 years”.

It added: “Adored wife of Sam. Much loved mother of William, Arthur and Mary and loving Granny of Ella, Frankie, Sam and Cosima.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Royal

PA