Manchester United star Harry Maguire has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery in Greece.

The sentence will however be suspended.

The England footballer, 27, was convicted of all the charges against him by a court on the island of Syros today.

The court heard that Maguire asked police who had arrested him on the Greek island of Mykonos "Do you know who I am?" and offered to give them money.

Maguire was arrested on Thursday after an alleged altercation with police, along with his brother Joe, 28, and friend Christopher Sharman, 29.

All three were accused of repeated bodily harm and violence against public employees. Harry and Joe Maguire were also accused of attempted bribery, while Harry Maguire and Christopher Sharman were accused of insult.

All three denied all the charges.

Harry Maguire, who was today named in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad, was not in court, but his father, Alan, was.

Maguire’s lawyer Alexis Anagnostakis, told the court the events stemmed from Maguire's sister Daisy being injected by a substance by a group of Albanians and she immediately fainted.

The defendants called for transport and asked to be driven to a hospital, but were instead taken to a police station.

But the prosecution said the three then physically and verbally attacked police officers.

One officer alleged that while at the police station, Maguire said: "Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go."

Manchester United have said Maguire’s lawyers will be appealing the verdict.