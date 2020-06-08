Harry Dunn’s father says Duke of York and Anne Sacoolas deal ‘no brainer’

Harry Dunn’s father has said a deal involving the Duke of York and his son’s alleged killer is a “no brainer”, following reports the US requested the duke be questioned over his links to the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Tim Dunn said his family need US suspect Anne Sacoolas back in the UK “so that we can get justice and closure for the loss of our son”.

The teenager’s father also claimed that during a meeting with the Foreign Secretary in January, Dominic Raab said “if we threaten the US, look at the size of them compared to the size of us”, while discussing the response to the US’s refusal to extradite Sacoolas.

Duke of York - (Copyright PA Wire )

Mr Dunn was speaking after the Sun and US broadcasters reported that the Department of Justice had submitted a mutual legal assistance (MLA) request to the Home Office, as federal prosecutors investigate disgraced financier Epstein’s offending.

The Dunn family joined forces with alleged victims of Epstein earlier this year to put pressure on Sacoolas and the Duke of York to “co-operate with law enforcement”.

In a joint press conference in New York in February, Lisa Bloom, the lawyer representing six of Epstein’s alleged victims, said the “parallels between the two cases are eerie” and involved “everyday teenagers” who were “victimised”.

Harry Dunn death - (Copyright PA Wire )

Sacoolas 42, allegedly killed 19-year-old Harry when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August last year.

She claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to the US, sparking an international controversy.

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December, but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was refused the following month – a decision described by the US State Department as “final”.

Commenting on the reported MLA request, Tim Dunn told the PA news agency: “This is a no brainer to me. No-one is above the law no matter who you are.

“Andrew is clearly wanted over in the US to help achieve justice for the victims of Epstein.

“We need Mrs Sacoolas back here so that we can get justice and closure for the loss of our son.”

Mr Dunn continued: “I specifically asked Mr Raab what we were going to do as a country.

“Our family spokesman made it clear to him that under no circumstances was Andrew to be sent to the US until Anne Sacoolas is back.

“Mr Raab looked totally impotent to me in that meeting, because he told me that if we threaten the US, look at the size of them compared to the size of us.

“I know our millions of supporters around the country believe in the rule of law like my family do.

“This is our chance to show the USA that we are a sovereign independent country and not just the 51st state of the USA.”

The family’s spokesman Radd Seiger said: “As I made clear earlier this year in New York, when meeting with some of Epstein’s victims and their lawyers, we entirely support Andrew heading to the US to assist with inquiries over there, but not until Anne Sacoolas is back on UK soil having been through the justice system here.

“We absolutely understand and support Epstein’s victims’ cry for justice. We know they understand and support Harry’s family’s cry for justice.

“Without justice the rule of law in both countries means nothing. The cries for justice must be and will be heard.

“Andrew needs to head over to New York as soon as Anne Sacoolas is back in the UK and going through her trial.”

The Home Office has been approached for comment.