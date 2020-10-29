Harry and Meghan visit Los Angeles National Cemetery to mark Remembrance Sunday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Harry and Meghan were absent from the annual commemoration at the Cenotaph in London, having begun a new life in California after stepping down as working royals.

A spokesman for the couple said it was important to them “to be able to personally recognise Remembrance in their own way”.

Remembrance Sunday (PA Media)

The couple laid flowers that Meghan picked from their garden at the gravesites of two Commonwealth soldiers, one who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and one from the Royal Canadian Artillery.

They also placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery that features a plaque inscribed “In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives In Defence Of Their Country”.

Harry signed a message with the wreath saying: “To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you.”

Pictures released by the couple includes one of them standing in front of the wreath where Harry has his head bowed.

Harry, who spent 10 years in the armed forces, is wearing a navy suit with his service medals attached, while Meghan is wearing a long belted black coat.

A spokesman for the couple said: “It was important to the duke and duchess to be able to personally recognise Remembrance in their own way, to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives.”

Remembrance Sunday (PA Media)

Harry earlier described the day as “a moment for respect and for hope” during an appearance on a military podcast.

In an interview with the Declassified podcast, Harry said: “The act of remembering, of remembrance, is a profound act of honour.

“It’s how we preserve the legacies of entire generations and show our gratitude for the sacrifices they made in order for us to be able to live the lives we live today.”

Remembrance Sunday (PA Media)

Harry added: “Even when we can’t all be together, we always remember together.”

On the podcast, which documents stories from the military community, the duke also spoke about his own service which included two tours of Afghanistan.

Harry spoke about his experiences and said he cherishes his relationship with veterans, describing coming together as “like meeting an old mate”.

Prince Harry tour of duty in Afghanistan (PA Archive)

He added: “I wear the poppy to recognise all those who have served; the soldiers I knew, as well as those I didn’t.

“The soldiers who were by my side in Afghanistan, those who had their lives changed forever, and those that didn’t come home.

“I wear it to celebrate the bravery and determination of all our veterans, and their loved ones, especially those in our Invictus family.

“These are the people and moments I remember when I salute, when I stand at attention and when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph.”

Royals at the Field of Remembrance (PA Archive)

Harry created the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans from around the world to compete in a range of sports.

In previous years, the duke has marked the day with visits to the Cenotaph and Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance.