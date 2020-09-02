Harry and Meghan sign Netflix deal to make range of programmes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a major deal with Netflix to make films and series for the streaming service – giving them a global reach into millions of homes.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as working royals at the end of March for personal and financial freedom, are likely to have secured a multi-million pound deal with the popular company.

The couple will be producing a range of “content that informs but also gives hope” for Netflix, from documentaries and scripted series, to features and children’s programming, the streaming service has said.

Prince Harry engagement - (Copyright PA Media)

But the duchess, who found fame starring in the popular drama Suits, will not be returning to acting.

Harry and Meghan said in a statement: “Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

Harry and Meghan have begun a new life with son Archie in California. Toby Melville/PA Wire - (Copyright PA Wire)

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

Netflix has said there were already several projects in development including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

Harry and Meghan have recently bought an £11 million house in the celebrity hotspot of Santa Barbara following their move from the UK.

It is not known how much the couple will be paid for producing the content but reports claimed they have signed a deal for a number of years after holding talks with other global entertainment companies.