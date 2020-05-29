A zookeeper has been critically injured after being attacked by two lions at a zoo in Australia.

The woman suffered neck and head injuries during the attack at the Shoalhaven Zoo in New South Wales.

Police said the 35 year-old was cleaning the enclosure when the incident happened.

Police arrive at the zoo in Australia where a woman was seriously mauled by two lions - (Copyright AAP/PA Images )

First responders to the scene found the woman unconscious with severe injuries, including bites and lacerations.

The zoo has confirmed it will help police with its investigation, as well as provide their staff with support.

Faye Stockman, New South Wales Ambulance duty operations manager inspector, said: “I have never come across a job like this in my career. It was absolutely harrowing.”

She added she had to walk into the lion enclosure to attend to the woman.

“It is an incredibly dangerous situation, both for the patient and the paramedics.

“Being the first to walk into the enclosure was one of the most frightening experiences – we literally had to walk into a lion’s den”

The woman was flown to a hospital in Sydney in critical condition.

The zoo has been closed since March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.