Hairdressers look set to remain shut for several more months.

DIY haircuts, or entrusting family members to do the trimming, looks set to continue as the Government cannot come up with a way of reopening salons in a safe environment.

Beauticians and nail bars are similarly affected following their closure at the start of the lockdown.

One government insider told The Sun: "People’s hair is going to get pretty long. We’re all going to end up looking like Captain Caveman by the end of this.”

Ministers are keen for hairdressers to reopen, not only to help the business side of things, but also to uplift people's spirits.

One insider said there would be ‘a positive impact on morale if people can get a haircut and feel a bit more normal’.