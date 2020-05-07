Gyms in the UK are set to remain shut until at least the autumn.

Government officials have said they are one of the worst places for spreading the coronavirus, and will be one of the last venues to reopen along with restaurants and bars.

And an industry source in talks with the Government told The Sun: "Six months is a reasonable timeframe.

“It won’t be sooner than autumn.”

But gyms are trying to convince the Government to allow them to reopen to allow personal trainers to get back to work with their clients.

It has been suggested that they could work while maintaining social distancing and would clean equipment after each workout.