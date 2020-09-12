Guernsey church projects Pride colours in show of LGBTQ+ support

Pride colours were projected onto Town Church in Guernsey to show the community's support for the LGBTQ+ community
By The Newsroom
18:40pm, Sat 12 Sep 2020
A church in Guernsey has shown its support for the LGBTQ+ movement by projecting the colours of the Pride rainbow onto its tower.

The Town Church in Guernsey began projecting the Pride rainbow colours on Thursday evening, planning to do so until Saturday when the Channel Islands Pride event would be in progress.

The Reverend Matthew Barrett, Rector of the Town Church, said: “Supporting Pride is a great opportunity to show that the Town Church offers an inclusive welcome to all.

“We believe that God’s love does not discriminate and neither should we. Everyone is welcome at the Town Church.”

With Pride events cancelled all over the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is thought the Channel Islands event could be the only one of its kind in the current climate.

The church has also shown its support with rainbow-coloured bunting and balloons covering the building’s exterior.

Ruth Abernethy and the Reverend Matthew Barrett in front of the Town Church, Guernsey

“Lovely to see the Town Church being supportive to this event,” one local posted on Twitter.

Ellie Jones, the CEO of local charity Liberate, said: “We are really pleased to have such an inclusive church like the Town Church here in Guernsey and it’s always a little emotional coming around the bend into Church Square with the parade and seeing the people standing there showing their support.”

