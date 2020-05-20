Growing safety concerns among public transport users – survey

Train and bus passengers are becoming increasingly concerned about safety and hygiene, a new survey suggests.

The Transport Focus poll of 2,000 people indicated that 72% would not travel unless social distancing was in place, up from 62% two weeks ago.

It also suggested the proportion of people who would not be happy to use public transport unless passengers were required to wear face masks or coverings has risen from 51% to 62% over the same period.

Ensure people receive clear and consistent advice

Passengers are being asked to wear face masks or coverings when travelling, but it is not mandatory.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: “Governments and transport operators must work together to ensure people receive clear and consistent advice about travel.

“They need to know who can travel, what rules exist, what they have to do and where to find information.

“It’s important that steps are taken as the lockdown is eased to rebuild confidence so that this anxiety doesn’t result in people turning their back on public transport or our roads becoming more congested.”

Concerns have been raised that some peak time Tube trains and buses in London remaining packed.

Britain’s train companies ramped up services from around 50% of the normal timetable to 70% this week to reflect coronavirus travel restrictions being eased.

Their capacity has been cut to as little as 10% to enable social distancing.

From Monday, drivers for bus operator First Bus will begin counting the number of passengers getting on and off so that a new capacity of less than 25% is not exceeded.