Greek islands added to Wales quarantine list hours before coming into force

The Welsh Government has added three more Greek islands to its quarantine list just hours before restrictions come into force.

From 4am on Wednesday, travellers arriving in Wales from Santorini, Serifos and Tinos will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

This is due to a rising number of coronavirus cases in these areas, the Welsh Government said on Twitter.

Health minster Vaughan Gething said in a statement on Tuesday evening that he reviewed the latest assessments by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) before making the decision.

This follows an announcement made on Thursday in which travellers arriving from Portugal, Gibraltar, French Polynesia as well as the Greek islands of Mykonos, Zakynthos, Lesvos, Paros, Antiparos and Crete were told to self isolate from 4am the following day.

This latest measure comes after the Department for Transport announced quarantine measures for travellers arriving in England from the named Greek islands – with the exception of Paros and Antiparos – on Monday.

This forms part of the Government’s new regional approach to quarantine policy, in which islands can be added or removed from the quarantine list should infection rates differ from their mainland countries.

Mr Gething has previously defended the introduction of quarantine restrictions, which also apply to travellers coming from Portugal, Gibraltar and French Polynesia.

Last week he said there had been a “rising tide of infections” coming from the Greek islands and insisted the measure had been imposed to keep Wales safe.

The latest move by the UK government to impose quarantine restrictions for the named Greek islands has led to EasyJet cutting its flights.

The UK’s largest airline said it will reduce its schedule as “customer confidence to make travel plans has been negatively affected”.