Greece has announced it is looking to welcome holidaymakers by July despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But popular hot spots will only be open for business when lockdown measures in the country are relaxed.

And tourists coming from abroad will have to provide immunity certificates or health passports in order to be allowed in.

Greece’s minister of state Giorgos Gerapetritis told THEMA 104.6 radio station: "We are a country that will be open to all, not only because we are the best tourist destination, but because competing destinations are in great difficulty.

"Visitors will come with some sort of certificate. We are going to try to reduce any possibility of the virus spreading."

The country has managed to keep the virus death toll low with 134 deaths and over 2,000 confirmed cases.

It is yet to be decided how the health certificates will work, but senior officials have suggested the documents may involve passengers having blood tests to determine if they have coronavirus before being allowed to travel.

