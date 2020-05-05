Greece has started to lift its lockdown measures as small businesses reopen with hotels set to open their doors next month.

The country imposed strict lockdown measures six weeks ago in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

And they have managed to keep their death toll low in comparison to other European countries, and have so far recorded over 2,500 confirmed cases with just 144 deaths.

And since Monday hairdressers, florists, bookstores, opticians and electrical shops have reopened.

Further measures are being put in place to reopen hotels on June 1, but only for domestic travellers initially.

International tourists are set to be welcomed to tourist hotspots from July but will need to provide immunity certificates or health passports in order to be allowed into the country.

As measures are eased, citizens no longer need a form to state the reason for leaving their house for either food, medicine or going out for exercise.

But they do however need to wear face masks at all times on public transport and in shops.