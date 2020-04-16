The Government should review the UK's lockdown strategy every week from now on, says the former director of the World Health Organisation's cancer programme.

Professor Karol Sikora, who has built up a substantial following on Twitter throughout the coronavirus crisis because of his often positive views n how to deal with the pandemic, believes reviews after smaller periods should now take place in a bid to make gradual adjustments to society.

He said: "Lots of reports of an incoming three week extension to our lockdown this morning. A weekly review would make sense to me.

"With so many countries loosening restrictions, we have so much data to analyse and learn from. We need tiny steps. It is still progress."

Sikora has previously been on record as saying in an ideal scenario the UK will lift the lockdown on May 4.