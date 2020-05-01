Government hits 100,000-a-day testing target for Covid-19

The Government has hit its target for 100,000 coronavirus tests per day, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying it was an “incredible achievement”.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street press briefing, Mr Hancock said 122,347 tests were performed in the 24 hours up to 9am on Friday, adding that testing would help “unlock” the lockdown.

It comes as doubts were cast over how the tests have been counted.

Guidance on the official Government website appears to have changed in the days before the testing deadline.

HEALTH Coronavirus - (Copyright PA Graphics )

In the days prior to April 28, there was no reference to how tests were counted.

But on April 28, the guidance said the count included: “(i) test conducted with a result and (ii) test posted to an individual at home.”

On April 30, the page stated that the number of tests includes “tests processed through our labs (and) tests sent to individuals at home or to satellite testing locations”.

Related videos

Shadow health minister Justin Madders said: “We want the Government’s test, isolate and trace strategy to succeed and welcomed expanding who was eligible to get a test, but counting a test put in the post is not the same as a conducted test and getting results.

“Ministers should focus on making sure these tests are administered effectively rather than moving the goalposts to hit their own arbitrary target.

“Government should urgently clarify its position at tonight’s press conference.”

A total of 27,510 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, up by 739 on the day before.