Good Morning Britain’s Dr Hilary Jones ‘humbled and delighted’ by MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Dr Hilary Jones has said he feels “humbled and delighted” to have been made an MBE.

The medical expert, who is known for sharing health advice on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, has been included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to broadcasting, public health information and charity.

Throughout the pandemic, Dr Hilary, 67, has routinely been dispensing advice to the public about coronavirus.

He said: “I feel humbled and delighted in equal measure to be afforded this honour.

“I can only hope that my work in public health broadcasting and in medical practice over the last 40 years is truly worthy of it, in the full awareness that others from many different walks of life are even more deserving than myself.

“I shall continue this work for which I have an enduring passion and will continue to support the various amazing charities in which I am involved.”

Dr Hilary qualified as a doctor in 1976 at The Royal Free Hospital in London.

He continued to work in the medical profession until 1986, when he began his career in television.

He worked at Sky before ending up at ITV in 1989 where he has appeared on TV-am, GMTV and now Good Morning Britain.

The father-of-five, who lives in Kent and is married to GMB’s fitness trainer Dee Thresher, has provided viewers with regular advice about Covid-19 in recent months.

Last month he said he has tried to “put a sensible perspective on the whole thing and tell people what they need to do and how to go about their lives sensibly and safely”.

Dr Hilary’s fellow Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway said in June that she sought his advice after her husband Derek Draper fell ill with coronavirus.

Garraway told the programme that after her husband said he was struggling to breathe, she “did whatever anyone who works at GMB does, I rang Dr Hilary”.

Dr Hilary told her she should call an ambulance and Draper has been in hospital ever since.