Reality television show Gogglebox has paid tribute to former star June Bernicoff following her death at 82.

She died on Tuesday at her home just over two years since her husband Leon died.

And at the end of Friday's programme, a tribute was paid to the popular character: “In loving memory, June Bernicoff, 1937-2010.”

The Channel 4 show also posted on Twitter an amusing clip of her hoovering crisps off Leon's jumper.

And fans of the show were moved as one user wrote on Twitter: “So very heartbroken to hear of June's passing. Miss Leon & June but at least they are together again. It's never goodbye, it's just see you later. Condolences to all of their Family, Friends and the Gogglebox Team.”

Another said: “RIP June, your with Leon again and we all thank you both for sharing your precious time with us and the love you truly had for each other.”