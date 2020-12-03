Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding says she's being as ‘brave as she knows how’ as she continues to fight breast cancer.

The 39 year-old was giving her first update since she announced the devastating news in August.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "Hi everyone. Thank you so much for all the messages of love and support that I’ve received since my last post. Everyone has been so kind and reading your comments and DMs has been such a huge source of strength to me.

“I can’t deny that things are tough right now but I’m fighting as hard as I possibly can and being as brave as I know how.”

She was diagnosed earlier this year before being told that the cancer had ‘advanced to other parts’ of her body.

She also revealed she has been working with publishers on a book about her life, ‘Hear Me Out’, which will be out after Christmas.

She said: "It’s given me something fun and positive to focus on while I’ve been stuck at home in between trips to the hospital for treatment.

"I’ve nearly finished it now and this week Mum and I have been looking though old photos choosing which ones to include. It’ll be out after Christmas and I’m really proud of it. I hope you’ll like it.

“Sending lots of love to everyone – I hope you’re all keeping well - S x”