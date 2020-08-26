Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has said she has advanced-stage breast cancer.

The pop singer, 38, revealed the diagnosis on Twitter on Wednesday and said the disease had spread to other parts of her body.

Harding, born in Ascot in Berkshire, also shared a photo of herself in hospital.

She said: “I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

“I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on.

“There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.

“Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.

“I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.

“I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention.

“But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.”

She also thanked her “amazing mum, family and close friends” as well as the “wonderful NHS doctors and nurses” who were attending her.

Harding formed Girls Aloud with Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

Cheryl simply shared a broken heart emoji in response to the news.