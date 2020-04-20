Germany has re-opened small shops as a first step at kick-starting the economy devastated by coronavirus.

Book shops, garden centres, and car and bicycle dealers are among the stores which will open their doors to the public on Monday.

Germany also hopes some children will be able to return to school as early as next week.

The country has had the fifth highest number of positive cases, 145,743, behind only USA, Spain, Italy and France.

But it has also carried out the third highest number of tests - 1,728,357 - more than three times as many as the UK.

So, despite the high level of active cases, it has just the ninth highest death toll with 4,642.

Meanwhile in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the country will remain in lockdown for one more week before restrictions are lifted providing infection numbers remain low.

The PM's early decision to lockdown the country appears to have worked, with 1,400 confirmed cases and just 12 fatalities.

As reported by The Guardian, she said on Monday: “We have done what very few countries have been able to do. We have stopped a wave of devastation.

“Our transmission rate, the number of cases each person with the virus passes it onto, is now 0.48, less than half a person each. Overseas the average is 2.5 people. We have amongst the lowest number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people in the world.”