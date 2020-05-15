German cafe gets inventive with pool toys in order to ensure social distancing
13:42pm, Fri 15 May 2020
A German cafe has found an innovative way of ensuring its customers adhere to social distancing rules.
The managers at Cafe & Konditorei Rothe in Schwerin, northeast Germany, provide their customers with special social distancing hats adorned with swimming pool noodles.
Twitter users were quick to share their amusement and praise at the ingenious idea.
One wrote: “Oh my god, this is amazing” while another joked ”I need one of these in ASDA."
Germany only opened up its bars and cafes last week after the country first started to ease its lockdown measures on April 27 and these innovative ideas could be the answer as to how to prevent the number of cases to creep back up again.