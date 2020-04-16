GCSE and A-level pupils who were unable to sit their exams due to coronavirus, have been told they won't be able to appeal against the grades they are awarded.

Last month 1.3 million students saw their end of course exams cancelled due with teachers deciding what grades they believe the pupils would have achieved.

However no evidence will be provided as to how the teacher reaches their decision.

And now Ofqual - the government's examination overseeing body -has said that pupils won't be allowed to appeal.

They would, however, be allowed to sit the exam in the autumn if they feel they were unfairly graded.

Appeals will be allowed by schools, however, on technical grounds such as data error.

Regarding exams in the autumn, tthe regulator stated: "We explain our proposals to allow exam boards to run an autumn series for those students who were entered for the cancelled summer series.

"We are still considering with government how the autumn series should operate, and will set out our proposals in a further consultation soon."