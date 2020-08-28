Gatwick expects up to five-year wait for air travel demand to recover
8:00am, Fri 28 Aug 2020
Gatwick Airport has said demand for air travel might not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2025.
The West Sussex airport announced a 61.3% fall in revenue and a £321 million loss during the first six months of the year compared with the same period in 2019.
Earnings before tax and interest plummeted by 98.3%.
Passenger numbers fell from 22.2 million to 7.5 million over the same period.
The airport said in a statement that the recovery to pre-pandemic traffic levels “is forecast to be four to five years”.
Gatwick Airport announced on Wednesday that it plans to cut around 600 jobs due to the impact of the crisis, representing nearly a quarter of its workforce.