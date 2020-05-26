Gary Neville mocks Dominic Cummings as he compares media briefing to his own after 7-0 loss as Valencia boss
Gary Neville has compared government adviser Dominic Cummings’ press briefing on Monday to his own post-match media address after losing 7-0 to Barcelona while manager of Valencia.
Cummings made a statement and took questions from journalists yesterday as he looked to clear the air about his 250 mile trip to his parents house in Durham during lockdown.
Following the briefing, there was a mixed response from the British media on Tuesday morning as some feel he can now move past the issue, while others believe he still needs to resign.
And former Manchester United defender Neville was clearly unimpressed by what he saw on Monday as he took to Twitter to mock Cummings.
He said: "The most uncomfortable I’ve seen an Englishman in a press conference since a 7-0 defeat in Barcelona."
Neville was appointed Valencia boss in December 2015 after being an assistant in the England set-up for four years prior.
But less than four months after being given the job he was sacked having won just three out of 16 games in charge.
Neville has not managed since then and can now be seen frequently as a pundit on Sky Sports’ various football shows.