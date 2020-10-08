TV presenter Kate Garraway has hit out at Donald Trump’s claim that getting COVID-19 is a ‘blessing from God’.

Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper is still in hospital fighting the diseases after seven months, said the President’s comments were at best ‘strange’.

During a five-minute video message to the American people on Wednesday, Trump addressed his three-day ordeal after his positive test, controversially saying: "I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it."

Garraway said on today’s Good Morning Britain programme: “The idea of getting a fatal disease with no confident cure as any kind of blessing from God is such a strange thing to say.

"If I'm trying to be fair to him, does he mean it's a blessing because he now understands the impact? He's now used himself as a trial for some of these things? That's a nice way that you'd hope he'd be saying it.

"But it completely ignores those things aren't tried and tested. You can't say something's a blessing when more than 200,000 people in your own country and more than a million worldwide have died."

Garraway’s husband Draper (right) has been in hospital since March after contracting coronavirus - (Copyright PA)

Garraway feels Trump is trying to project what he deems to be strength and leadership, but believes he is failing to portray the right message as a result.

"He's trying to be a leader in his own vision," she added.

"(But) the strong leadership position at this point would be publicly following the rules, be publicly sensitive to those that have lost and be a beacon of the way to behave."

More than 216,000 people have now died from the virus in the US and well over seven million have tested positive.

Meanwhile, Garraway’s husband Derek is out of the coma he was placed into in the early stages of his treatment, but is still continuing to battle the damage the virus has done to his body.