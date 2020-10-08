Kate Garraway slams Trump for saying coronavirus was ‘a blessing’ as TV presenter’s husband continues hospital fight

Trump returned to the White House on Monday just three days after being hospitalised with coronavirus
Trump returned to the White House on Monday just three days after being hospitalised with coronavirus - (Copyright ABACA/PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
12:16pm, Thu 08 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

TV presenter Kate Garraway has hit out at Donald Trump’s claim that getting COVID-19 is a ‘blessing from God’.

Garraway,  whose husband Derek Draper is still in hospital fighting the diseases after seven months, said the President’s comments were at best ‘strange’.

During a five-minute video message to the American people on Wednesday, Trump addressed his three-day ordeal after his positive test, controversially saying: "I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it."

Garraway said on today’s Good Morning Britain programme: “The idea of getting a fatal disease with no confident cure as any kind of blessing from God is such a strange thing to say.

"If I'm trying to be fair to him, does he mean it's a blessing because he now understands the impact? He's now used himself as a trial for some of these things? That's a nice way that you'd hope he'd be saying it.

"But it completely ignores those things aren't tried and tested. You can't say something's a blessing when more than 200,000 people in your own country and more than a million worldwide have died."

Garraway’s husband Draper (right) has been in hospital since March after contracting coronavirus - (Copyright PA)

Garraway feels Trump is trying to project what he deems to be strength and leadership, but believes he is failing to portray the right message as a result.

"He's trying to be a leader in his own vision," she added.

"(But) the strong leadership position at this point would be publicly following the rules, be publicly sensitive to those that have lost and be a beacon of the way to behave."

More than 216,000 people have now died from the virus in the US and well over seven million have tested positive.

Meanwhile, Garraway’s husband Derek is out of the coma he was placed into in the early stages of his treatment, but is still continuing to battle the damage the virus has done to his body.

Sign up to our newsletter

News

Celebrity

Kate Garraway

Donald Trump

Coronavirus

US