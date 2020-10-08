Fundraiser completes second peak wearing deep-sea diving suit

Lloyd Scott Three Peaks Challenge
By The Newsroom
18:08pm, Thu 08 Oct 2020
A veteran fundraiser has reached the summit of Scafell Pike wearing a 130lb deep-sea diving suit, completing the second stage of his final charity challenge.

Lloyd Scott, who is best known for his world record of taking the longest recorded time to complete a marathon, is attempting to climb the Three Peaks wearing the 58.9kg diving suit.

Lloyd Scott Three Peaks Challenge - (Copyright PA Wire)

Tackling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon will be the 58-year-old’s final charity challenge, having raised more than £5 million across 30 years for charitable causes.

Mr Scott completed the ascent of Scafell Pike on Thursday, after reaching the peak of Scotland’s highest mountain on Monday.

He is raising money for The Lord’s Taverners, a youth cricket and disability sports charity, of which he has been a member for 15 years.

Mr Scott’s first charity challenge was the 1987 London Marathon, which he completed after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

He has since completed an Everest marathon, an underwater marathon, and cycled a Penny Farthing across Australia.

To donate visit https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/lloydscotts3peakschallenge

