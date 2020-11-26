Full list of Tiers and areas
Here is the full list of Tiers and areas published by the Government.
Tier 1: Medium alert
– South EastIsle of WightSouth WestCornwallIsles of Scilly
Tier 2: High alert
– North WestCumbriaLiverpool City RegionWarrington and Cheshire
– YorkshireYorkNorth Yorkshire
– West MidlandsWorcestershireHerefordshireShropshire and Telford & Wrekin
– East MidlandsRutlandNorthamptonshire
– East of EnglandSuffolkHertfordshireCambridgeshire, including PeterboroughNorfolkEssex, Thurrock and Southend on SeaBedfordshire and Milton Keynes
– Londonall 32 boroughs plus the City of London
– South EastEast SussexWest SussexBrighton and HoveSurreyReadingWokinghamBracknell ForestWindsor and MaidenheadWest BerkshireHampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and SouthamptonBuckinghamshireOxfordshire
– South WestSouth Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and SedgemoorBath and North East SomersetDorsetBournemouthChristchurchPooleGloucestershireWiltshire and SwindonDevon
Tier 3: Very High alert
– North EastTees Valley Combined Authority: Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Redcar and Cleveland, Darlington
North East Combined Authority: Sunderland, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, County Durham, Northumberland
– North WestGreater ManchesterLancashireBlackpoolBlackburn with Darwen
– Yorkshire and The HumberThe HumberWest YorkshireSouth Yorkshire
– West MidlandsBirmingham and Black CountryStaffordshire and Stoke-on-TrentWarwickshire, Coventry and Solihull
– East MidlandsDerby and DerbyshireNottingham and NottinghamshireLeicester and LeicestershireLincolnshire
– South EastSlough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)Kent and Medway
– South WestBristolSouth GloucestershireNorth Somerset