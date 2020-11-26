Full list of Tiers and areas

Coronavirus
By The Newsroom
12:14pm, Thu 26 Nov 2020
Here is the full list of Tiers and areas published by the Government.

Tier 1: Medium alert

– South EastIsle of WightSouth WestCornwallIsles of Scilly

Tier 2: High alert

– North WestCumbriaLiverpool City RegionWarrington and Cheshire

– YorkshireYorkNorth Yorkshire

– West MidlandsWorcestershireHerefordshireShropshire and Telford & Wrekin

– East MidlandsRutlandNorthamptonshire

– East of EnglandSuffolkHertfordshireCambridgeshire, including PeterboroughNorfolkEssex, Thurrock and Southend on SeaBedfordshire and Milton Keynes

– Londonall 32 boroughs plus the City of London

– South EastEast SussexWest SussexBrighton and HoveSurreyReadingWokinghamBracknell ForestWindsor and MaidenheadWest BerkshireHampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and SouthamptonBuckinghamshireOxfordshire

– South WestSouth Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and SedgemoorBath and North East SomersetDorsetBournemouthChristchurchPooleGloucestershireWiltshire and SwindonDevon

Tier 3: Very High alert

– North EastTees Valley Combined Authority: Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Redcar and Cleveland, Darlington

North East Combined Authority: Sunderland, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, County Durham, Northumberland

– North WestGreater ManchesterLancashireBlackpoolBlackburn with Darwen

– Yorkshire and The HumberThe HumberWest YorkshireSouth Yorkshire

– West MidlandsBirmingham and Black CountryStaffordshire and Stoke-on-TrentWarwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

– East MidlandsDerby and DerbyshireNottingham and NottinghamshireLeicester and LeicestershireLincolnshire

– South EastSlough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)Kent and Medway

– South WestBristolSouth GloucestershireNorth Somerset

