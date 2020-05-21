Full House actress Lori Loughlin to plead guilty in college admissions scam
American actress Lori Loughlin and her husband will plead guilty and serve prison terms for their actions in the college admissions scandal.
Loughlin and partner Mossimo Giuannulli are accused of bribing the University of Southern California with $500,000 to admit their two daughters as fake rowing recruits.
Loughlin is pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and Giuannulli is admitting to the same charges, plus one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.
Andrew Lelling, Massachusetts US Attorney, said in a statement: "Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case.
"We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions."
It is understood the terms of the deal are: Loughlin will serve two months in prison, complete 100 hours of community service, have two years of supervised release and pay $150,000 in fines.
While Giuannulli will serve five months in prison, complete 250 hours of community service and pay $250,000 in fines.
The couple are among 50 individuals accused of bribing colleges.
And now the famous pair have pleaded guilty, it takes the total amount of people admitting to the crime to 24.
Among those was Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman. She served 11 days of a two-week prison sentence after she pleaded guilty within a month of being accused.
This all comes just two weeks after Loughlin and her husband moved to have their case dismissed.