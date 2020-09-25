Breaking: Four people injured in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris

By Geoff Teather
11:59am, Fri 25 Sep 2020
Four people have been injured in a knife attack near the former Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris.

Police are said to be ‘actively hunting’ for the suspects and have cordoned off the area including the offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby.

Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police flooding into the neighbourhood in eastern Paris, near the Richard Lenoir Metro station.

Islamic extremists attacked the offices in 2015, killing 12 people.

