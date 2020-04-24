The UK is already ‘edging’ out of lockdown and needs the Government to specify what the next steps are, according to the former director of the World Health Organisation's cancer programme.

Professor Karol Sikora has made a name for himself on social media during the coronavirus crisis as a positive voice during the worst of the pandemic.

And now he feels it is the right time for ministers to come out and tell the British public exactly what and how the country is going to safely exit the lockdown, which has been in place for four weeks.

Speaking on Twitter, he said: "The UK is already edging out of lockdown.

"Construction sites and DIY stores are opening, roads are busier, Parliament is partially sitting.

"To do this as safely as possible the Government needs to guide the release - the British public can digest two messages at once.

The social distancing measures are set to be reviewed again on May 7, but no further information has been given by the Government as to what may happen beyond that.

More than 138,000 confirmed cases have now been registered in the UK, with 18,738 deaths.

However, it is widely agreed that the country has moved past the peak of the virus as the number of new cases continues to level off despite increased testing.