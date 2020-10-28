Former Radio One DJ Tony Wyn-Jones dies, aged 77
Former Radio One DJ Tony Wyn-Jones has died at the age of 77.
Wyn-Jones died on Monday evening at his home in Wales after suffering with a long illness.
His son Andy confirmed the news on Facebook, writing: "Dear friends. This is Tony's son Andy posting this.
"Sad to let you all know that my dad passed away early this evening. Funeral details are obviously yet to be confirmed and as you know their will be restrictions due to covid sadly.
“If I don't respond to any messages apologies in advance. Thank you all for being amazing friends to my dad and wish you all love and best wishes and good health to you all.”
Wyn-Jones was once a resident DJ at Swansea’s famous old Top Rank club before he worked at the BBC from 1969 to 1973.
For four years running he also appeared regularly on the Junior Choice Christmas day shows.
Later in his life he also gave the match day announcements at Swansea City Football Club.
Fans have since paid tribute to the star online, as one wrote: “Sad news, remember him at the Top Rank, Swansea when I was younger.”
Another added: “Tony Wyn-Jones former Radio 1 DJ and @SwansOfficial announcer RIP. Sleep tight Tone.”
One user said: “Sad news abut a nice man. How many discs did he spin?”