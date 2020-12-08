(Cornwall Live) Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has opened up for the first time about being convicted of assaulting his wife.

"We had too much to drink," he told Cornwall Live.

"I regret everything that happened that night – what I can remember of it. I don’t condone it – it’s horrific. I love my partner to pieces."

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges in the summer after he was found to have thrown his partner Vikki Ager across the room, which led to her hitting her head on a hamster cage.

Now, five months after parting ways with British band Kasabian as a result of the incident, Meighan has explained the position both he and his wife now find themselves in.

Meighan pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife Vikki Ager (PA Wire)

"I was at a boiling point in my life – I didn’t know where things were heading. I was drowning myself with drink because of my problems and things going on around me.

"We had a fight and I took the brunt for it. I was fully responsible for what happened but we love each other and we’re getting over it."

Meighan was sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work, with Ager now going on record as saying the act of violence was a ‘one-off’ incident.

The couple have now moved to Cornwall as they look for a fresh start, but Meighan is unsure whether he will ever return as a member of Kasabian.

"I can’t say if the band will ever get back together again," he added.

"It’s raw – it’s like a wounded animal, it’s infected but the infection’s dying out now. I spent my life with them … and it must be heartbreaking for them as well to have seen me like that."

Meighan is now said to be working on a solo album as he begins a music career after Kasabian.