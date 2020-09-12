Former Glee star Naya Rivera cried for help before accidentally drowning while boating on a lake in California with her four-year-old son Josey in July.

The 33 year-old’s body was found in Lake Piru five days after she was reported missing and Josey was found sleeping on the boat alone on the afternoon of July 8.

“She helped him onto the boat and then he then heard [Naya] yell ‘help’ and she put her arm in the air. She then disappeared into the water,” according to the report from the Ventura County Medical Examiner.

Rivera was best known for playing Santana Lopez on TV musical-comedy Glee between 2009 and 2015.

The report also noted that Rivera was ‘considered to be a good swimmer’ and was in ‘good health’.

She did however have a history of vertigo ‘that could get worse when she was in the water’.

The report added that she had a recent sinus infection, and had a small amount of prescribed amphetamines in her system, but none of these were confirmed as factors in her death.

She also had a small amount of the anti-anxiety drug diazepam and the appetite suppressant phentermine.

The autopsy report stated: “Based on the autopsy findings, known circumstances surrounding the death, and absence of anatomic or toxicological explanation for the death, as currently understood, the cause of death is drowning, and the manner of death is accident.”

The report also stated that she 'used a marijuana vape pen and she would smoke about a pack of cigarettes per week' and that she had ‘no known history of suicidal ideation or attempt’.