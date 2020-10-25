Former BBC presenter Frank Bough dies aged 87

Former TV presenter Frank Bough has died at the age of 87, the BBC has reported.

A family friend told the broadcaster that the presenter died on Wednesday in a care home.

Bough was one of the best-known TV hosts in the 1970s and 1980s, and was part of the launch of the BBC’s Breakfast TV show in 1983.

Steve Ryder, David Coleman, Peter Dimmock, Des Lynam and Frank Bough during a celebration for the 40th anniversary of Grandstand - (Copyright PA Media)

As a former Oxford soccer Blue, he was a keen sporting broadcaster and anchored six World Cups, six Olympics and at least a dozen Five Nations championships for the BBC.

Bough also worked for other major networks including Sky, ITV and London Weekend Television.

His career with the BBC ended in 1988 when he was sacked over a sex-related scandal.

Bough later spoke of his regret over the incident and said his behaviour had been “exceedingly stupid”.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “Frank excelled as a live presenter with the BBC for many years and we are very sorry to hear of his passing.

“We send our condolences to his family and friends.”

Tributes to Bough were posted online by fellow BBC journalists, politicians and other broadcasters.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan said: “RIP Frank Bough, Star of Grandstand, Nationwide and Breakfast Time.

“His career was ruined by scandal, but he was one of the great live TV presenters. Sad news.”

Former astrologer Russel Grant, who helped launch BBC Breakfast Time with Bough in 1983, said: “I am deeply saddened at the loss of an old television friend.

“Frank Bough was a great man to work with. We launched #BBCBreakfastTime in January 1983. Always there for advice and support.

“‘They’ said we wouldn’t get on but we absolutely did – chalk n cheese! See you, Frank.”

Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling said that Bough was “one of the very best in the business” and had always been “helpful and generous with his time”.

Andrea Jenkins MP, said her father “spoke highly” of him when reminiscing about time served together in the Tank Regiment doing conscription.