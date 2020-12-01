A BBC football pundit who was dropped last week following complaints over a ‘sexist remark’, has now been accused of making homophobic comments.

The ex-Notts County manager landed himself in hot water with the Beeb after describing a scuffle between players in a match between Lincoln City and Accrington Stanley as ‘handbags’.

At one point he also said: "[he's] being a bit of a drama queen….. he’d have been better wearing a skirt," said The Sun.

Speaking after these comments were made, a BBC spokesman said: "After listeners raised concerns, Steve acknowledged some of his comments on air didn’t meet the standards we expect.

"He has been warned about his use of language before and the standards our listeners expect.

"Given this, and his recent remarks, we’ve told Steve he won’t be on air again until he has completed some training."

Following this incident, it then emerged that in September Thompson had made comments about Lincoln City defender Lewis Montsma doing some modelling, the Mirror reports.

He said: "I was looking through my ‘gay monthly’ and I see he was a male model. I’m not sure I want a centre-back as a male model."