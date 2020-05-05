Shops and restaurants have re-opened as a part of Florida's first phase of exiting the coronavirus lockdown.

Three areas of the state - Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach - remain closed as they have been hit worse by the virus, but the rest of the state has seen people go out to eat or shop once again.

The regulations dictate that the maximum indoor capacity must not go any higher than 25 per cent, but there is no limit to the number of people in outdoor seating areas.

Florida resident Danny Adamson, who went to a restaurant after lockdown was lifted, said: “I feel safe. They're wiping down all the chairs and tables after people get up and leave. So I feel very comfortable being here.”

However, business owner Tony Loeffler was more sceptical, adding: “I don't think that Floria is ready, but I don't know. We feel like we kind of have to do this even though we feel a little conflicted about it.”