Florida reports first case of Covid variant
23:54pm, Fri 01 Jan 2021
Florida became the third state to announce it diagnosed a case of the COVID variant that's been spreading throughout the United Kingdom.
Florida's health department said the patient is a man in his 20s with no travel history.
The other cases in the US, reported in Colorado and California, also involve people who have not recently travelled.
Officials say this variant is more contagious but does not appear to make people more ill.