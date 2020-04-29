Firefighters subdue large blaze in north London

Firefighters have brought under control a large blaze at Wood Green in north London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a maisonette on Acacia Road just before 10pm, according to the London Fire Brigade.

Some 20 people were evacuated, with some needing breathing apparatus, and with three people requiring ambulance treatment, the Brigade said in a statement.

Footage posted on social media showed flames coming from the top of the building.

A Brigade spokesman said the blaze had been brought under control some two-and-a-half hours after firefighters arrived at the scene.

