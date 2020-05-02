A Financial Times journalist accused of listening in on a rival media group's executive meeting by accessing Zoom, has quit.

Former Buzzfeed reporter Mark Di Stefano, is said to have listened in as senior staff on the Independent discussed furloughs and pay cuts that were to be made as a result of the financial pressures brought about due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He then tweeted the details of the meeting before publishing an article on the FT website, revealing confidential information about a downturn in advertising revenues.

The Independent said journalists saw Di Stefano's name appear on the private video call before he left the meeting. This was followed by an unnamed account joining the call, with the video switched off.

Di Stefano confirmed his departure on Twitter today, writing: "Hi, letting everyone know today was my last day at the FT.

"This afternoon I offered my resignation. Thank you everyone who has given support. I’m now going to take some time away and log off x."

A spokeswoman for the FT said: “Last week, the FT received a complaint from the Independent that a reporter had joined a staff conference call without authorisation.

“Access details had been shared with him. The journalist in question has now resigned from the company.

“The FT wishes to apologise to the Independent and the Evening Standard, which subsequently informed the FT that the same reporter had accessed a meeting it had held.”

The editor of The Independent, Christian Broughton, described the eavesdropping as ‘entirely inappropriate and an unwarranted intrusion into our employees’ privacy’.

The Evening Standard's editor George Osborne had tweeted: "What’s the FT got to say about this?