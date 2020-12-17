Regular updates to travel corridors list suspended over Christmas
No regular updates to the list of destinations from which travellers arriving in the UK are exempt from quarantine requirements will be made over the festive period.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the travel corridors list would not be amended before January 7 2021 unless “emergency removals” were required due to a spike in coronavirus cases.
Uruguay, Namibia and the US Virgin Islands were removed from the list on Thursday, in what was the last regular update for three weeks.
Passengers arriving in the UK from these countries from 4am on Saturday must self-isolate.
Mr Shapps said the decision to suspend weekly changes to the travel corridors list would provide “certainty to those travelling over Christmas”.
The travel industry has claimed for months that the threat of a destination being removed from the travel corridors list has put many people off booking holidays this year.